Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie recently appeared on East Coast Autograph Auctions about whether or not she’d be open to joining AEW. The former NXT 2.0 star has yet to return to the ring since her release. Taya was let go in November, but she admitted that working for Tony Khan is something different.

“Of course, I would go to AEW. I mean, they are doing something different,” she said. “A lot of my peers and my best friends, my brothers Fenix and Pentagon are over there. So why not? Let’s wait and see what happens.”

Taya Valkyrie also spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Cup. The tournament will take place later this year, and it has been confirmed there will be one for the men and another for the women. With Valkyrie being a Canadian, she spoke about if there is any interest in being involved.

“I mean, as a Canadian, I think that I should definitely be in the Owen tournament,” Taya revealed. “I was trying to think what Canadian girls are part of AEW. I want to say Allie is probably the only one? So I think there needs to be more Canadians in that scenario. So, I would absolutely love to.”

The Owen Hart Cup will be a tournament filled with singles elimination matches. So far, no participants are confirmed for the inaugural competition for either the men’s or women’s side of things. Things will get underway in May and the finals will take place at Double Or Nothing with Dr. Martha Hart being there to award the cups to the winners. Double Or Nothing will take place in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit East Coast Autograph Auctions with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]