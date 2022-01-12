Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with East Coast Autograph Auctions about the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. The company announced many of the women competing in the Rumble already, including several interesting names. The likes of Lita, The Bella Twins, and Summer Rae will all be returning.

Meanwhile, current Knockouts Champion Mickie James is also set to be part of the match. This will see the forbidden door between Impact Wrestling and WWE open up.

“Of course, I am happy to see my friends and people that I care about succeed and have these opportunities,” Taya said. “I think it’s very interesting that Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James is going to be in this year’s Royal Rumble.”

Aside from the Rumble, Taya Valkyrie spoke about potential dream matches. While she is no longer with the company, she discussed wrestlers in WWE that she’d enjoy getting to work with.

“I mean, I’ve wrestled Rey Mysterio in a tag match on Lucha Underground before. But I’d love to wrestle him one on one, that would be freaking amazing. I mean, come on, it’s Rey,” she added. “I think Shinsuke Nakamura would be so sick to have a match against. Like, Cesaro.

“Then if you want to go to the women in WWE it would be someone like Charlotte. Nattie, she’s a fellow Canadian, she’s from Calgary,” Taya pointed out. “That was just something I was really looking forward to doing.”

Taya Valkyrie also talked about the AEW roster. She named several members of the men’s and women’s division that she would like to get into the ring with if the opportunity arose.

“As far as AEW, I would love to tag with Fenix and Pentagon and take on every single tag division there,” she revealed. “I have wrestled Luchasaurus before many times, and I would love to wrestle him and Jungle Boy. I know them very, very well from California, obviously.

“As far as the women, Britt Baker,” Taya said confidently. “You’ve got a big bullseye on your head, and me and here have actually never wrestled one on one. I think that would be really interesting,” she said. “We’ve only ever been in a multi-man match, one time. So there are lots of possibilities.

“As well as Tay Conti, her names too similar to mine so we are going to have to take her out. But yeah, there’s tons of first-time matchups, like across the board,” she stated. “People that I would love to wrestle. Why not Kenny Omega? He’s a fellow Canadian as well.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit East Coast Autograph Auctions with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]