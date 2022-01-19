Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champions The Briscoes recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about what would happen if they joined AEW. With the company having a huge roster, Jay made it clear that they wouldn’t be taking a backseat to anybody.

“That’s the thing man, if it does happen, when and if, everybody else is going to have to take a backseat. That’s just going to be the way it is,” Jay Briscoe said. “Once we get in there, ya’ll know what we’re going to do. Once they see we do us and FTR and we whoop their ass, they aren’t going to have no choice but to put us regularly on their television program.”

The Briscoes have been undergoing a war of words online with FTR recently. Despite the fact that they do not like Twitter, the duo admitted that they need to do it at this point in their careers.

“We’re just keeping it real, man. I don’t even like to get on the damn Twitter, man,” Jay Briscoe said. “It just sucks you in, I don’t like to get too involved but at this point in our careers, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. So, we just putting it out there and letting them know, ‘we’re here.’”

“Especially like, it wasn’t five minutes after the Ring Of Honor news hit. Back when it did hit, when your boy, Dax, Big Dax just tweeting Briscoes, nothing but Briscoes,” Mark added. “So we can’t sit there, yeah, ‘Briscoes, huh, Briscoes, what’s up?’”

The Briscoes also believe they will be sure to make a big impact if they do join the company. The team are confident due to the fact they’re trying to provide for their families. This means they will do whatever is needed.

“I think once we make that splash, they’re going to want to see it again and again,” Jay Briscoe stated. “So, I ain’t really too worried about that. At the end of the day we’re providing for our families. So we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. But, I don’t think we’ve got to worry about riding the bench.”

