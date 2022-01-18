ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about the potential of them working for WWE. While the talk has largely been about them and AEW, the popular duo believes they could make an impact for Vince McMahon.

“I mean, I think that we would definitely survive,” Jay said. “Because at the end of the day you’ve got to get in that ring and ring the bell.”

Mark Briscoe added, “I think that we would survive and thrive. Vince McMahon likes money, and shoot when we get in-between those ropes, that’s what we are going to do, we are going to make your company money. I think that’s the bottom line, not trying to sound cocky or anything.”

“We are very confident in our abilities, especially right now we are at the top of our game,” Jay added. “So, really man, anywhere we go, we are going to definitely like he said, survive and thrive.”

The style of The Briscoes is very unique and certainly different from anything in WWE right now. However, the tag team believes that is what is needed right now. The fighting style is something they both think fans want

“When people are sitting around, and you’ve got a wrestling fan that has wrestling on TV, and he has his friends over and there not wrestling fans. What are you going to show them to get them to become wrestling fans? You can’t be showing them this clown s--t, man,” Jay stated. “You’ve got to show them something that they can get into, some real s--t.

“And professional wrestling as we all know, there’s so many different flavors of professional wrestling,” Mark added. “But you can’t have certain flavors showcased for such a high percentage of the time. You’ve got to have a fight, that’s what wrestling is, a fight. That’s got to be your staple, that’s got to be your backbone. Your backbone can’t be comedy or this that and the other you’ve got to have fighters out there.”

If you sue any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

