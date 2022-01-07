In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW star Thunder Rosa was asked which other women’s wrestling talent she would like to see join AEW. The promotion has been adding women like former WWE NXT star Mercedes Martinez to the roster, and Thunder Rosa believes another former NXT star would fit great in AEW.

“I would love to see Athena (Ember Moon),” Rosa said. “She’s very knowledgable, very talented. She’s helped me a little bit and I was like ‘oh, that makes sense!’ She makes things make sense and she’s a great coach. With her time in NXT, she helped a lot of the girls out there and she does it here too in Dallas, helping a new generation of women’s professional wrestlers. She has a very similar mentality to me. I enjoy people that are very grounded. It’s so important to change the locker room when you have people that are grounded.”

In addition to Athena, Thunder Rosa had two more potential wrestlers she’d like to see in AEW. One is another former WWE star, while the other is someone Rosa has worked closely with in her own promotion, Mission Pro Wrestling.

“I never had the opportunity to work with Toni Storm, but I think she’ll be a great addition,” Rosa said. “She’s a great worker. All the people that I talk to, they have said that they enjoy working with her and they enjoy having her in the locker room. Another person that I would like AEW to sign, I don’t want to be biased, but one of my dear friends, La Rosa Negra, has a lot to bring to the table too. I don’t feel like she’s been able to have that break. She’s done so much, mostly in Puerto Rico, but she’s done a lot for the women’s division in that area And she’s been all over Japan, she’s been in Mexico. She’s a hustler. That’s wishful thinking, hopefully, it happens.”

While she has yet to appear on AEW Dynamite, La Rosa Negra has appeared on AEW Dark twice in 2021. Her most recent appearance was on the December 21 episode of Dark, where she wrestled Red Velvet.

