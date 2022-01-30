As noted yesterday, former WWE star Toni Storm is now available for bookings after departing from WWE on December 29.

The first event that has Storm penned in for an appearance is WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas. She joins Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), Kurt Angle, Paul Wight, and several other stars for the convention, which takes place WrestleMania weekend.

It was reported at the time of her exit that Toni actually requested the release herself because of “burn out”. It was expected at the time that Storm had the usual 90-day non-compete clause, which means she wouldn’t be able to actually compete until Tuesday, March 29. It’s still unclear if that is the case, as this event takes place shortly after the clause would end.

In an interview with Ryan Satin, Storm explained how being called up to the WWE main roster was a whirlwind in itself and something that was challenging to get used to.

Storm was involved in a blue brand feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the time of her exit. Flair retained over Storm during the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown, and then Toni worked live events in Orlando and Washington, DC, competing in Triple Threat title matches with Flair and Sasha Banks. Storm’s last match came on Tuesday in DC.

You can see the growing list of talents below:

*The former Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda.

*Kurt Angle.

*Paul Wight aka Big Show during his WWE tenure.

*WWE Hall of Famer JBL

*WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.

*WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration.

*WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James.

*WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

*Bull Nakano.

*Mark and Jay Briscoe.

*Westin Blake.

*FMW legend Atsushi Onita.

*Jackie & Bobby Fulton.

*JJ Dillon.

*The Highlanders.

*Tully Blanchard.

*Maxx Payne aka Man Mountain Rock in WWF.

*Scotty Too Hotty

*One Man Gang aka Akeem.

*WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.

*Adam Bomb, Bryan Clarke.

*Slick.

*Marina Shafir.

*Mike Rotunda aka IRS.

*Barbie Blank fka Kelly Kelly.

*Mickie James.

*Scarlett Bordeaux.

*Killer Kross.

*WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

*Demolition Ax, Bill Eadie.

*Demolition Smash, Barry Darsow.

*Ultimo Dragon.

*Al Snow.

*Sonny Onoo.

*Sam Houston.

*Nick Aldis.

*Debra McMichael.

*WWE Hall of Famers The Rock N’ Roll Express.

*Former NWA World Champion Tommy Rich.

*Ted DiBiase Jr.

*WWE Hall of Famer The HonkyTonk Man.

*Chelsea Green.

*Swoggle.

*WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake.

*Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

*Velvet Sky.

*Matt Cardona.

*Brian Myers.

For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.

You can see the full announcement below:

The talent just keeps on coming!! Welcome Toni Storm to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qTzPgd1c48 — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 30, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]