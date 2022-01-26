AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Busted Open Radio today ahead of AEW’s Beach Break. The show will see Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara compete for the Undisputed TNT Championship in a ladder match. Tony spoke about the reactions the American Nightmare receives, and how he can lean into being a heel.

“I think it depends, a lot of it, on the opponent and the situation,” he said. “And Cody is certainly willing to lean into that role and does a great job of it. Against a person like Sammy, who is one of the most exciting young wrestlers out there, and the Interim TNT Champion now. I think Cody definitely has leaned into being an aggressive heel and doing some things to help extenuate the match.”

Tony Khan also spoke about how Cody Rhodes is able to generate a real buzz within his matches. He believes that his promo from last week’s AEW Dynamite drew up excitement, and people are now ready for the ladder match.

“I think depending on the situation and the opponent, Cody brings a lot of excitement to the matches,” Khan claimed. “Definitely got a lot of people talking with his promo, as they often do generate controversy or excitement. I think the most important thing in wrestling is the wrestling matches, and this is a match I really believe fans will want to see and will enjoy, the ladder match for the Undisputed TNT Championship tonight on Dynamite.”

Tony Khan also spoke about Sammy Guevara. He praised the current Interim TNT Champion for the work that he has put together since he joined the company, stating that he has improved from day one.

“Sammy Guevara from day one has been one of the really important stars for AEW,” he said. “I can’t say enough about how much Sammy has improved as a wrestler, really from the beginning of Dynamite. Even though he wasn’t the biggest name when the company started, he’s worked his way up. Worked his way into this position, and I am really excited about the ladder match.”

