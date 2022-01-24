As a part of a profile by SPIN on AEW’s use of licenced music for entrance songs, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the importance of music as part of a wrestler’s total package. Going back to when he was fantasy booking wrestling as a kid, Tony Khan always felt music was important to making a wrestler seem more special to the audience.

“I always did consider music,” Khan says. “The wrestlers’ entrance themes could get the fans more excited about these wrestlers and make their appearances feel special.”

Among the songs AEW and Tony Khan have licensed is Action Bronson’s “The Chairman’s Intent” for breakout star Hook. Khan revealed Hook introduced him to the song, and that it fits perfectly for him, especially since Action Bronson is a wrestling fan himself.

“I didn’t know about the song until Hook introduced me to it,” Khan admitted. “And the song was perfect. I closed my eyes and visualized Hook coming out to it. It made a lot of sense. And when I heard Action Bronson was a fan and wanted to work with us, I liked it even more.”

Another song Tony Khan has used is “Where Is My Mind?” by The Pixies for top AEW star Orange Cassidy. This is another song Khan feels fits the wrestler perfectly, especially from a lyrical standpoint.

“You are often left to wonder what he might be thinking with these strange things that he does, the lack of effort he puts into things, and then when he does try,” Khan said. “Why does he decide to try? What are these things that make him try in these matches when the switch flips and then he actually starts wrestling? Where’s his head at? In addition to the lyrics fitting his character, it’s just a kick-ass song that gets you excited to watch a wrestling match.”

