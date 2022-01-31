NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Busted Open Radio in order to respond to recent Matt Cardona comments. The former Intercontinental Champion had claimed Murdoch wasn’t the right face of NWA, slamming his lack of social media response. However, the NWA Champ believes that he trashed not only him but other NWA legends.

“While Matt Cardona was trying to figure out for the last 10-and-a-half years how to get a 70-year-old man to love him, I was out traveling the world. Hitting Japan, India, and wrestling, doing what I love,” he said. “But this guy again comes in and wants to bury me on everything. He wants to talk sh*t about a company that has got 73 years of heritage.

“He’s not going out here talking sh*t about me, but he’s talking sh*t about Harley, he’s talking sh*t about Ric Flair, he’s talking sh*t about Colt Cabana, he’s talking sh*t about Nick Aldis. We have the most prestigious world title in the history of this business, and I am carrying it. That’s the validation I need.”

Trevor Murdoch then spoke about the fact that Cardona likes to reference old-school wrestling a lot. He questioned the recent shots that he took to Mick Foley, which Murdoch didn’t agree with.

“He blows my mind because he buries old school wrestling, but he brings it out and has a part of it every time. Just like the Mick Moley shirt,” he pointed out. “Like, what do you get out of talking sh*t to Mick Foley? One of the toughest guys in our business, a guy that gave his body to the business. Your way of thanking him is going out and saying f**k you? Come on, man.”

When it comes to what will happen when they meet, Trevor Murdoch insisted he’d be professional. However, when the two men step into the ring, he promises to whip Cardona’s ass.

“You know what, I am going to handle my business, I am going to be a professional,” he said. “That’s the thing, I represent not just myself, I represent a whole company, I represent an idea. So I am going to be a professional. But once the bell rings, you can’t depend on too many Twitter followers, you’re not going to be able to depend on some stupid ass story that you only told half of. You can’t whine, and b*tch, and moan about standing across from the fat man that’s about to whip your ass.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]