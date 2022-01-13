On this week’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie and Nikki Bella were full of jubilation as they will officially be competing at the 2022 Royal Rumble. WWE has announced that The Bella Twins will enter the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, with the winner securing a big-time match at WrestleMania against either the RAW or SmackDown Women’s Champion.

“In the world of any professional sport, people always make comebacks, but what’s beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want as long as our bodies let us and doctors (let us),” Nikki said. “I’ve officially got cleared.”

Nikki Bella thanked her doctor who specifically opened during the holidays just for her to get her crucial scans to determine if she was cleared.

“When we were all in Phoenix, I wasn’t allowed to tell you guys, when we all went there for the holiday weekend. I went in and saw my surgeon and my doctor, Dr. Uribe. You know what I have to say, his staff and him are just amazing,” Nikki explained.

“So you all know, they opened up the clinic for me. Everyone was heading out for the holidays because it was literally a few days before Christmas Eve. People came in and met me at 7 am because they all were flying out later that day. They came in, they scanned me because I did MRA, I did scans on my brain, my neck, X-ray, everything you could think of they did to make sure, right. Then we went into Dr. Uribe’s office, and all these people came in just for me and it made me feel so special.” Nikki said.

Nikki Bella also detailed that she has unfinished business with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, but she had one eye on making history at the big event on January 29.

“I would kind of like to be the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble, to kind of give the middle finger to both champions and go ‘I want the tag titles.’ Like, how badass would that be? Would I not just be the coolest person to go down in history. I feel like I would have a little Stone Cold Steve Austin to me-esque.” Nikki proclaimed.

