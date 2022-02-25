Wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to the news of Cesaro departing from WWE. While RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch shared a picture of herself standing alongside The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus), Bayley has posted a picture of Cesaro hugging a lion cub.

Xavier Woods shared a picture of himself, AEW star Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze and Cesaro, who were collectively known as ‘Da Party’ and were frequently featured on Woods’ YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

Meanwhile, former WWE stars such as The Blue Meanie and Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) rued the fact that Cesaro never got a run as a World Champion in WWE. Meanie believes Cesaro has to be “one of WWE’s biggest misses when it comes to capitalizing on his talents.”

Others who posted their reactions include Renee Paquette, Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel), Natalya and Lince Dorado. You can click here to see Seth Rollins’ reaction, and here for AEW star Eddie Kingston’s reaction.

