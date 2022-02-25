Wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to the news of Cesaro departing from WWE. While RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch shared a picture of herself standing alongside The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus), Bayley has posted a picture of Cesaro hugging a lion cub.

Xavier Woods shared a picture of himself, AEW star Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze and Cesaro, who were collectively known as ‘Da Party’ and were frequently featured on Woods’ YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

Meanwhile, former WWE stars such as The Blue Meanie and Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) rued the fact that Cesaro never got a run as a World Champion in WWE. Meanie believes Cesaro has to be “one of WWE’s biggest misses when it comes to capitalizing on his talents.”

Others who posted their reactions include Renee Paquette, Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel), Natalya and Lince Dorado. You can click here to see Seth Rollins’ reaction, and here for AEW star Eddie Kingston’s reaction.

pic.twitter.com/pBx9Cuf2VD — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) February 24, 2022

Thank you for being there for us through the brightest of times and the darkest of times. We will never forget it, Claudio. A true friend for life. pic.twitter.com/lkSUM9Zx23 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 25, 2022

Cesaro has to be one of WWE's biggest misses when it comes to capitalizing on his talents. He should have been a multi-time WWE World Champion by now. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 24, 2022

Just heard that he was about Cesaro. Absolutely mind blowing. One of the most talented, intelligent, and nice human beings I have met in the Wrestling business. Should have been champ long ago. Sky is the limit for him. — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2022

Claudio rules. But we all already knew that. 💪🏼 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 24, 2022

