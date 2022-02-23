A new video doing the rounds on social media shows RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch interacting with a fan on this week’s RAW.

The incident occurred prior to the Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop match, for which Lynch was on commentary. As seen in the video below, the fan would compliment Lynch for her attire and the amazing work she does on WWE TV. In response, “Big Time Becks” could be heard reciprocating the fan’s praise.

The fan in question shared the video via Twitter, thanking Lynch for making his whole night. Lynch liked the tweet.

This isn’t the first instance of Lynch interacting with fans since returning to WWE last August at SummerSlam. During a WWE live event in September, Lynch would confront a fan for calling her as “a pus*y” after a match. A month later on RAW, Lynch would engage with a fan in person, and then via Twitter, for calling her baby “cute.” In December, Lynch had another run-in with a fan at Staples Center in Los Angeles. After losing to Sasha Banks in a dark match after SmackDown, Lynch would blame the young fan for distracting her. Lynch even took to Twitter to petition that the fan be banned from all future WWE events.

Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. You can click here for our updated list of confirmed and rumored matches for the two-night event in April.

