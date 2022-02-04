During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the report that Shane McMahon has been let go by WWE. The company has cut ties with him due to backstage issues with his production work at the Royal Rumble event, but Booker believes he will be back.

“I don’t think we should be having the conversation as to whether we are going to see Shane McMahon in the WWE ring or arena doing something again. I don’t know, I could be wrong,” he admitted. “But I just think Shane McMahon will be doing something with WWE in the future, in some capacity. Let’s just say that.”

Booker T spoke about one person who wasn’t around backstage at the Royal Rumble. He noted that Triple H is normally on hand to help with the storyline aspects of things. The former WCW star claimed that the situation had to be a madhouse.

“I do know that there are pieces missing from putting that Rumble together, like it was put together before. One of those guys is Triple H,” Booker said. “Hunter was always around when it came down to make sure the pieces were in the right places when that kind of stuff was going on, angles whatnot. So I can only imagine the process of trying to get that Rumble together and make everything come together from a storyline perspective. It had to be a madhouse.”

Booker T revealed that Shane McMahon was always seen as one of the boys by the locker room during his time. However, he pointed out that a lot of people on the roster now weren’t around then. He also mentioned that it can be easy to tick off current talent.

“I do know that Shane McMahon not being one of the superstars on the show, he’s always been one of the hardest workers. I do know also that we, the talent back in the day, we always looked at Shane McMahon as one of the boys, we really did. But I do know something also, all of those guys that Shane McMahon was in the locker room with back in the day, I don’t know if any of them are still in the ring.

“I’m sure there might have been some friction, I don’t know or anything like that. But I do know things change, and I do know, say for instance, I say something about these young guys on the internet, immediately they respond. So, you can tick them off is what I’m saying. But I do think we will see Shane McMahon in a WWE ring.”

