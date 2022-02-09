On his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW’s status as a company. He believes that they need to start focusing on expanding their audience, particularly when it comes to women and children.

“They’ve got a long way to go, alright. AEW definitely has got something, they’ve got a good feel. The fans definitely seem like they’re off into it,” Booker T admitted. “But when you look in the audience, you don’t see any kids at all, okay, that’s one thing you don’t see. And you don’t see a whole lot of women. Just look at the audience.

“So, they’ve got a lot of building that they’re going to have to do in order to stretch that audience out in order to cater to everybody, not just the ones who want to watch a thumbtack match or something like that. They’re definitely going to have to widen their appeal to not just that, I wouldn’t call it hardcore audience, but you know, somewhat.”

Booker T also spoke about the recent AEW Dynamite main event between CM Punk and MJF. He admitted to only seeing it because he was skipping through the channels. However, he gave credit to the two men for the in-ring work on that night.

“I think the only reason I caught it was it was the actual main event,” he said. “That’s the only reason I caught it, I didn’t see any of the show. But then I was flicking through the channels, and then, boom. I happened to see it and thought, ‘ah, let me check this out,’ and I started watching it. That’s what happened.

“There again, I stayed with it, I watched just to see exactly how it was going to turn out. I start watching it and I was like, ‘this MJF, man, he’s got some talent.’ But there again, taking nothing away from CM Punk. Sometimes it takes a general to take you out there and make you your best.”

