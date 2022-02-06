During the most recent episode of Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast, the wrestling legend revealed which member of the WWE roster he’d like to face. While the pre-show analyst made it clear that he’s not looking to scratch an itch, Roman Reigns is someone he’d like to work with.

“I’ll tell you, man, if I had the chance to get in there with anybody, if I had the chance to get in the ring with anyone right now on the roster, it would be Roman. Just to see what I had left in the tank,” he said. “And that’s a match that, like I say, I am not looking to scratch any itch or anything like that.

“But I really think that’s a match that would motivate me to actually get in as tip-top shape as I possibly can at this stage in the game. To be able to go out there and just do it, just to say I did it. Because the dude is good.”

Booker T then went on to talk about why he thinks Roman Reigns is so great. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes that you can tell the Tribal Chief grew up in wrestling. The former World Champion stated that Reigns gets a true connection with the audience.

“I can’t give you all of the intangibles that Roman does without giving away all the secrets to the business. But the guy, you can tell it’s in his blood. You can tell he grew up around it,” he said. “It’s not a guy out there playing wrestler, it’s a guy going out there and being in the moment. And really trying to get every ounce of feeling out of the fan that’s watching as opposed to how many spots I can do in the match.

“He’s trying to really get into your soul and to your heart. Just like when he pulled the chair out and went to beating the hell out of Seth Rollins. There was one pan of the crowd that they showed, and everybody was going crazy, everybody was mad.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]