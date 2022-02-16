On a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the future of Bobby Lashley. He believes that the WWE Champion is set for big things in the next few years. The wrestling legend also stated there is an aura around the All-Mighty right now.

“I’ve got an inside source that they’re building Bobby Lashley to be something special over these next two to three years, man. I would not sleep on Bobby Lashley and what he is going to be doing here in the future in WWE,” he said. “So, Brock Lesnar, I am taking nothing away from Brock. But I am saying that I do know Bobby Lashley is being set up to do big things. You can just look at what’s going on and what’s happening around Bobby right now. You can see a huge difference in just the aura of Bobby Lashley right now.”

When it comes to the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, Booker T made it clear who he’s supporting. The Hall Of Famer would like to see Bobby Lashley walk away with the victory next Saturday.

“I am going to enjoy the Chamber,” Booker T stated. “And I am going to hope that Bobby Lashley walks in and walks out, by a hook or by crook. By any means necessary with that title.”

Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship inside the steel structure at the next premium event. It will mark the first time an Elimination Chamber match has taken place in Saudi Arabia. He will be facing Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles in what is his first WWE Title defense.

