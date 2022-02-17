Brock Lesnar appeared to have a great time in St. Louis, Missouri during Royal Rumble weekend. Lesnar won the men’s Rumble match and secured himself a title match at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar also made some headlines away from the ring. A viral video from the day before the Rumble showed Lesnar slamming Jackass star Wee Man through a table at a local restaurant. Jackass cast members were in town to support Johnny Knoxville’s entry in the men’s Rumble.

“That was not staged at all,” Lesnar told The Pat McAfee Show. “Like, I flew in town and before the Royal Rumble. I got a private room and I come walking through the restaurant at the hotel and I’m – like, I just scurried through people. Like, I just want to get in and go hide in my hole and eat my steak. Leave me alone.

“So I’m like, my buddy goes, ‘Jackass crew is out there,'” Lesnar continued. “And I’m like, ‘Really?’ We walk by them. Yeah, okay. Then all of a sudden, I sent the waiter out, I sent a nice bottle of wine. So then, next thing I know, Knoxville comes into the back room, breaks my f*cking door down. Yeah, broke my door, the door on the private room. And I’m like, ‘Okay, well’. So I come walking out and then I guess, in the midst of all this, they were setting themselves on fire out in the, in the restaurant. I didn’t know that at the time.

“So, I’m just coming,” Lesnar concluded. “I’m like, going to go home and go to bed. I’m walking out and Wee Man stands up and like, peacocks me a little bit. Yeah, he’s like – and I just picked him up and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna put you down right here.’ None of it was a promo, none of it was staged. Nothing. It just turned out to be really fun. Good for business.

Not everyone had a positive view of the incident. The restaurant reportedly wasn’t pleased.

