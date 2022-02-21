WWE Champion Brock Lesnar revealed he almost went bankrupt, and shared how he still gets butterflies on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. For someone like Brock Lesnar who makes an absorbent amount of money, you’d never know the reality of his almost bankrupt financial past.

“I don’t have to do this. Okay? I’ve been really wise and I’m not here, I’m doing it because I want to. And I’m not gloating, I just, I’ve been really good with money. Yeah, so it hasn’t always been that way though. I learned from a lot of people. I was almost bankrupt my first run, you know?”

Brock Lesnar’s first run came to a screeching halt when he left the company following Wrestlemania 20. It’s jarring to learn he almost went bankrupt following that run. To nobody’s surprise, his exit rubbed Vince McMahon the wrong way. However, the biggest issue at play was Brock’s desire to make something of himself on his own without being under Vince’s thumb.

“I just signed a big deal with Vince. I mean a big deal. Back then, 20 years ago was a lot of guaranteed money. And so then I’m like, six months later I’m like, ‘yeah, go screw yourself, Vince’. He was a little chapped. I get it now. Made an investment here. So, but I had to do that and he understood that. I had to leave. I had to go out and, I wasn’t done yet. You know, if I wouldn’t have left I wouldn’t have been, you know, in the UFC and all that stuff. When I made my name, I paved my own road. You know, so, came back and established, this is what I want, this is how I’m gonna do it, and I’m very fortunate.”

Brock Lesnar is synonymous with being World Champion at the top of the card. Due to his position within the company, you’d expect Lesnar to be filled with confidence whilst in front of a crowd. However, according to Brock Lesnar himself, that’s far from the case. It appears almost going bankrupt isn’t the only challenge he’s faced.

“I still get butterflies. You know, I still enjoy it. I enjoy the sh-t out of it. And, it’s, it’s a different game, you know, entering the octagon and I’m telling you, you’ve got to be like you’ve got to be half batsh-t crazy. Like when you go through that door, like, I built or ordered an octagon so I could, didn’t have to first like, jitters of getting in an octagon.

“I’m like, ‘Dana, I want an octagon’. I’m like, ah boom, shipped an octagon. So I can fight in it and practice in it, you know? But then you’re in front of 20,000 people and they shut the door and it’s like, ‘ahhh’.”

