Nearly two weeks ago, NBA legend and Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley praised AEW star Jon Moxley for seeking help when he took time off to enter rehab for alcoholism in the fall of 2021. Appearing on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley’s wife, Barkley talked about why he felt compelled to speak up. He also talked about his long-time fandom for pro wrestling.

“I had that in my family,” Barkley said of addiction. “I had a younger brother that passed away at 40. So I’m very sensitive to any type of addiction because I know how it pulls at the family. My brother Darryl, he’s been gone a while now. You know he tried and tried, he actually got his life together at the end, but he did so much damage to his body that his heart just gave out.

“But I was reading the story. You don’t have any idea of my past, but I’ve been into wrestling, I call it rasslin, I’ve been into that. One of my best friends is Ric Flair. I’ve known The Rock since he was in college. I’ve been to a gazillion matches even going back to Birmingham, Alabama, where I grew up in a small town, going to Boutwell Auditorium. I’m talking Four Horsemen, Junkyard Dog.

“So I’ve been in the business a long time. We did a promo last year with Chris Jericho, since we (Turner) got back in the business. So I pay close attention to it, and it’s been fun. So I wanted to acknowledge your husband.”

Jon Moxley has since returned to AEW, going 3-0 in his first three matches back. He is currently in a program with Bryan Danielson, who has offered Moxley the opportunity to form an alliance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]