Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. He took the time to speak, in detail, about the history between his former partner Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar. He discussed how the two men first met and the impact Benjamin had on the Beast.

“People don’t understand, Shelton Benjamin was the heavyweight prior to Brock at the University of Minnesota. Shelton, he took third twice, two-time All American,” he said. “And he is one of the best amateur wrestlers for the heavyweights. Minnesota produces a lot of great heavyweights. What was great to see, they knew when Shelton was getting ready to graduate, they knew they had to get a heavyweight in to replace him, and they came across Brock.

“What’s amazing is nobody signed Brock, nobody even knew who Brock was. They saw him at an open tournament and he was throwing people around and they heard these noises, like people just getting thrown and letting out air. They looked over there and they see this machine and they go, ‘who are you here with?’ He’s like, ‘no one, I am unattached.’

“They gave him a full scholarship and were like, ‘you’re coming to Minnesota.’ When Shelton graduated and his eligibility was up, he became Brock’s coach, so he was in the room training Brock. Shelton was Brock’s coach and he was there and he helped Brock win the national titles in his senior year, he played a primary role in that.”

Brock Lesnar recently got the chance to compete in a dream match against Bobby Lashley. The Beast ended up being defeated, and Charlie Haas gave his thoughts on seeing the two men finally wrestle.

“I think it’s great,” Haas said. “I really wish it would have been a WrestleMania match. But they’ve got another direction they’re going, and I think they’ll come back to it. Finally, you got to see two great wrestlers that were really tough in the octagon going at it, and it was good to see. It’s been a long time coming.”

When it comes to today’s wrestling scene, Charlie Haas made it clear that he is still actively watching things. He has been impressed with AEW and their focus on tag team wrestling. But the former WWE Superstar is also watching some smaller promotions as well.

“Last night I watched a hell of a match with Punk, great match,” Haas said. “You know, FTR, I am watching everything that’s going on with the tag teams. I like that tag teams mean something a little bit more in AEW, I really believe that tag team wrestling can come back to being a powerhouse, a main event. Like it did back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. I am always looking out for Shelton, and my kids are always up too. But I am also looking at MLW, I am looking at GCW, I am a big fan, and I think this is a perfect time right now to be a fan of pro wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]