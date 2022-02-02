MLW star EJ Nduka recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily about getting to wrestle for MLW Azteca. During the discussion, he revealed that NXT 2.0 star Santos Escobar met up with him to provide some luchador training before his match.

“So I never like to go into any situation underprepared, that’s just the way I am,” he said. “So, in the PC there’s not a lot of luchador coaches but we have a lot of luchadors, though. So I reached out to Escobar, my boy Santos, I reached out to him. We went out and met up at a private ring and we did it a couple of times and he taught me a lot about the basing, different move sets, different spots, what to look out for, and that helped me tremendously.”

EJ Nduka then went on to praise Santos Escobar for his work within WWE right now. The MLW talent believes Escobar is holding things down for the brand.

“He’s one of the greatest in the industry right now, he’s been holding down NXT for a while,” he claimed. “That man is main event talent, just for him to be reciprocal, and whenever I hit him up, he’s always very helping. So, he was able to meet up with me and we met over the course of several days and just kept training. When I went out to Mexico, he was one of the people I was constantly in contact with, just shooting ideas off with him.”

EJ Nduka also reflected on the talents he got to work with as part of WWE’s Performance Center.

“When I was down there, I came in, Santos Escobar, I came in with Austin Theory. I came in with some of these people that you see on TV now who are incredible athletes. So, after class, I wasn’t just sitting around and going home. I would stay after and work with Santos Escobar, I would work with the Austin Theorys, and I would just kind of pick their minds.

“Because they’re at where I want to be, I knew that I couldn’t do what everyone else was doing and expect a different result. I want to be the greatest and I have said it over and over. So I took the steps so that when I am in the ring. I know I am prepared because I have worked with some of the best in the business.”

