Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hauman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his return to wrestling. He recently competed against Josh Alexander for Impact Wrestling, but he suffered a concussion during an in-ring beat down. Unfortunately, someone reported he had actually died during this situation. It’s something his entire family saw, which he admitted was a weird situation.

“Someone reported that I died, so that helped the Charlie Haas is not dead t-shirt sales. That was unfortunate because the story about that it was like, ‘Charlie Haas fatally killed,’ and, my mom saw that, my ex-wife saw that, my kids saw it, people like Shelton. They were trying to get ahold of me, I didn’t die.

“It was unfortunate, but I am good, I am here. It is weird. I felt bad, it was harder on my family when they read that and they couldn’t get ahold of me. Especially after my brother dying, that’s something, my mom doesn’t want another son dead. It was unfortunate, but I am here, man, which is good.”

When it comes to Charlie Haas deciding to return to the ring, he admitted there was a variety of reasons. One is that he regrets the way his career ended originally. As well as that, he has seen other wrestlers of his age still competing.

“I walked away and I look back and there are things I regret, like, ‘man, I wish I could have finished differently.’ Then I see people like Jericho, who’s still in the ring, Christian, Edge making a comeback,” he said. “Then if you look at other sports, even though Tom Brady just retired, you see guys around my generation, my age, they’re able to work at a high-level, a professional level. Up in their 40s, even in their 50s.

“I’ve kept in shape, I know there are people questioning, ‘oh he got really skinny,’ and I was coaching and doing amateur wrestling, it’s a different environment where you’re not bulking up. But I am healthy now, I put my weight back on, so that helps a lot, and I’m excited, man. I never lost that desire, and I cannot wait just to see what the next chapter is in my life.”

