Former TNA star Chris Harris recently spoke with It’s My Wrestling podcast where he discussed working with Sting. He reflected on getting the chance to be a fake version of the Icon in WCW, and how the WWE Hall Of Famer was on board. Harris even admitted that Sting himself did the face paint for him.

“Sting was on board, man,” Chris Harris said. “Back in 2000, in WCW, they obviously had taken a look at me because I was getting a lot of matches and I just had that look, I guess the same kind of build and the hair obviously made a big difference. He was doing something with Vampiro at the time. So there were a lot of shots that we were doing. I did some coffin shots where I came out of the coffin as Sting and beat the hell out of Vampiro with a bat.

“There were even some of those where I was in the rafters and got some shots up there. Then the big one was Halloween Havoc 2000 when I came out from under the ring with Sting and got to battle him one on one with that. So I think Sting was on board with it. Some of the past Stings, it kind of turned out to be a little bit of a joke. But mine, I feel like was more serious which is they gave me more of a run with it. Sting was the one that painted my face, so it was kind of cool when he was doing it.”

Chris Harris then admitted that Sting even thought they looked similar. He also believes that Sting was the one who put TNA on the map at the time. Harris added that it was great to work with him in that period.

“He even looked at me, he’s like, ‘man, this is weird! This is like looking at a mirror.’ I think he was referring back to his Crow days so that was really cool,” he said. “I got close with Sting and when they wrote him in for TNA it was great to work with the guy. It’s hard to find somebody to say something bad about him.

“It was very exciting to have him on board. I think he helped put TNA on the map. We did a little something in ’06 where we relived some of his past Sting characters. I was part of that, and then even in 2010 or ’11, I did a little something. If you’re ever looking for a Crow Sting, you know, Chris Harris is your guy.”

