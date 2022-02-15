CM Punk earned another match against MJF. Now, Punk is poised to choose the time, the place, and the rules for their next encounter.

AEW announced Tuesday that CM Punk will announce his decisions on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

CM Punk earned the rematch against MJF on last Wednesday’s Dynamite. Punk chose Jon Moxley to be his partner. Together, they defeated FTR, who are members of MJF’s Pinnacle faction.

CM Punk is seeking revenge for his loss to MJF two weeks ago in his hometown of Chicago. It’s Punk’s first loss in AEW. MJF has boasted that he actually beat Punk twice.

MJF appeared to have the match won early when he used a long piece of tape to choke Punk, causing Punk to pass out. However, the referee caught MJF dropping the tape and ordered that the match be restarted.

Later, Wardlow walked down ringside. He stood in Punk’s face, but never touched Punk. After Punk dragged MJF back into the ring, Wardlow distracted the referee by standing on the apron, allowing MJF to hit Punk in the face with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF covered Punk for the pin and the win.

Replays after the match showed that Wardlow had passed MJF the ring while staring down Punk. Still, Tony Khan and others have praised MJF’s performance as the best of his career.

Here are the matches announced for Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS>

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin

No Disqualification: Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz

Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

On #AEWDynamite @CMPunk & @JonMoxley defeated #FTR, and with that win the #BestInTheWorld now gets another shot vs. @the_MJF, and TOMORROW NIGHT LIVE from the @NMAuditorium at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, CM Punk will announce the Time, Place and Rules for his rematch with MJF! pic.twitter.com/WJVGImGAYY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]