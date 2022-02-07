Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently caught up with WWE Superstar Doudrop at the Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. She reflected on being part of NXT UK, admitting the roster would joke about the unorganized attitude at times and that it would never happen on Raw. However, that isn’t the case.

“In NXT UK if things weren’t quite as organized as we thought that they should have been, we would be like, ‘oh my goodness, things are so unorganized here, this would never happen on the main roster.’ LOL. You have to be prepared for all eventualities because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Doudrop spoke in greater depth about the chaotic atmosphere backstage in WWE. She believes it is all about getting comfortable and preparing for it. It’s something she has accepted, and that has helped her adapt.

“I think you have to get comfortable with it. I think honestly, I have been doing a lot of work on it. Nothing is a problem, unless you say it is, you know what I mean. It’s all about your acceptance of stuff and how you roll with it. If you just take things and are like, ‘well it is what it is and we are going to do what we can from where we are,’ then you’re always going to come out on top.”

During her time in NXT UK, she got the chance to work with Shawn Michaels. Doudrop admitted that he brings a wholesome presence to the roster. She also said that he is nurturing and encouraging to everybody.

“He is the best person in the world. I am a big believer in auras and energies, and he just has the most wonderful energy to be around. NXT UK is his baby, but more than that he is so nurturing and encouraging to the talent there. Obviously, it is a massive thing for all of us, because he’s the greatest wrestler of all time. But he never once has he been intimidating,” she stated. “He’s such a wholesome presence and his presence helps every single person there and encourages them to be their best selves.

