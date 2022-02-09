Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon recently answered several fan questions during an online signing with Highspots Superstore. During the video, she reflected on what her favorite memory was from WWE. During her time with the company Moon held the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

However, it wasn’t a title victory that made the top spot or her move to the main roster. Instead, it was a specific match against Asuka, which took place at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

“I think it had to be hearing the crowd when Asuka and I were in the ring for Brooklyn III Takeover. Just right before the match started,” she added. “Just like, I remember not being able to think for myself because it was so loud. Or the moment that I got to win the title because my parents were there. That’s very near and dear to my heart there.”

Ember Moon also reflected on who her favorite in-ring opponents were. She named two stars she worked within NXT. One came from her original stint with the black and gold brand, and then another opponent who Moon worked with when she returned to Full Sail.

“I feel like just because of the magic and chemistry we made, I would say Asuka or Dakota Kai,” she said. “Those were some of my favorite people to wrestle with.”

Ember Moon’s first post-WWE match and name were recently revealed. She will now be going by “Athena” on the independent scene. The former NXT star is also going to be using Plush’s “Athena” single as her theme song on the indies. Her return to the ring will take place at the Warrior Wrestling 19 event on Saturday, February 12 at Cicero Stadium near Chicago. She will challenge Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, with the title on the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Highspots Superstore with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]