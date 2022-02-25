Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

Moose kicks off the show

Matt Cardona vs Jordynne Garce

Jonah vs Zicky Dice

Bhupinder Gujar vs John Skyler

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Kenny King vs Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, & Willie Mack

Deonna Purrazo Champ Champ Open Challenge

Eddie Edwards Explains His Actions

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]