AEW’s TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Talk Is Jericho about the favorite match of her career so far. For Jade, that was her debut match. This saw her team up with Shaquille O’Neal to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. At the time, she felt there was negativity around it, which fired her up.

“Probably my debut match, because I felt like the heat was on,” she admitted. “It was a big moment, and it was like, ‘this is what you guys are going to remember me as,’ as far as coming out. I remember the pressure and the publicity around that match, it was so negative. Like everything was so negative, ‘she’s never wrestled, he’s this that and the third, he’s never wrestled.’ There was just so much negative energy around that match.

“And remember, I never got on Twitter until prior to being a wrestler. After my debut as far as my promo, everything was just so negative from there on out. There was a lot of light spots, but everything, when it came to my name, was just so dark. So, it was just the time for me to just wake up and say, ‘you know what, I have to show these people who I am.’

“There was just a lot on my shoulders. That I can say I look back at that match like, ‘you did it. Everybody thought this was going to be such a sh*t match, and you did it. Everybody in this match contributed, it was a great, phenomenal match.’”

Jade Cargill admits that she was thrown into the water at the start of her career. The TBS Champion is aware that fans don’t forget things, so she has been keen to make an impact with her time.

“I was thrown in the water, but you know what? I told myself, ‘you’ve got to swim, I know one thing in wrestling, people never forget. Because you can easily go back to whatever that is,” she said. “I was just like, you know what, ‘I’m going to kill it, I’m going to make everybody remember my name, I am doing it.’

“So, I am very proud in 10 months, I am on a stage where people have been doing this 10, 15, 20 years. So I just remind myself to take it easy with myself. When you go out there, take it all in. And every time I just bring something back that I have learned.”

Jade Cargill also spoke about how she has been compared to a variety of wrestlers. For her, that is a good thing as they all have more experience and training than her. Meanwhile, she is learning on the job each week.

“If I do, the fans won’t let me forget,” she said on possible mistakes. “So, it’s like every time I go out there it’s like, ‘alright, Jade, you’ve got to turn it up. You’ve got to kill it. You can’t let them have anything to say after this match.’ So, literally, people are watching me, but they’re not understanding. This, overall is my 23rd match, ever. No house shows, no school shows, no nothing. This is raw.

“What you’re getting is raw and I am being compared to people who have been doing this for five to 10 years, who had the best trainers, and have been in these training schools just repeatedly doing things over, and over. So I am very thankful to the comparison, like, ‘alright, thanks.’ I didn’t have all this, I didn’t have the top trainers training me, I didn’t have the in and out training to be at that level. So I am happy with where I am at, I am learning on the job.”

