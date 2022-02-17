Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker recently spoke with the Wrestling for the Faith podcast. During the interview, he discussed how some of his friends turned on him following his controversial tweet about Donald Trump took place. Ryker had made it clear he was a supporter, while former controversial tweets also surfaced from him.

“I am not going to ask anybody to defend me,” he said about his tweet. “But what I would say, folks that I worked with, that I thought were my friends or I thought were my companions were quick to turncoat. There were some tweets that went out from co-workers, not going to name any names, I don’t think it’s important.

“But there were some tweets that went out from co-workers that fueled the fire. I was like, ‘what in the world? The majority of you guys know who I am as a person. For you to do this to make it look like it was some racial hate speech, bigot, whatever you call it.’ That’s really what started to bother me.”

Jaxson Ryker then pointed out that The Forgotten Sons storyline with New Day stopped straight away. He also admitted to having his guns ready and loaded in case someone came to his house.

“Instantly there was like a stop right on the storyline that we were with New Day. There was a complete halt on everything for our career there for the foreseeable future there. In my 20s, and I was mad, dude. I am a gun owner, I had them loaded and ready,” he claimed. “Didn’t sleep much that night, didn’t sleep much for a few days because I was like, ‘is somebody really going to come to my house? Is somebody going to come knock on my door?’”

The former WWE Superstar then spoke about one former friend, in particular. He claimed that they rang him to claim they were disappointed in his comments.

“There were certain ‘friends,’ luckily they’d text me or call me,” Ryker said. “One of them, who I respect and still do, worked with him many times. He told me he was disappointed in me. I called him and I said, ‘why are you disappointed in me? This is my view, it’s not like I said anything wrong.’ He was just like, ‘I just expected more from you.’”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling for the Faith, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]