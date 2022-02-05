It’s been announced that AEW star Jay Lethal, who just barely came up short in claiming the FTW Title for himself on last night’s Rampage, will be competing at the second Terminus event later this month.

Along with Lethal, several other talents were confirmed throughout the past week including the return of Daniel Garcia to Terminus, Davey Richards, and Gabriel Kidd.

You can see the full growing lineup below:

Santana

Jonathan Gresham

Sw3rve The Realest

Lio Rush

Kevin Blackwood

Leon Ruffin

Queen Aminata

Serena Deeb

Tre Lamar

Davey Richards

Daniel Garcia

Kenny Alfonso

Killa Kate

Gabriel Kidd

Liiza Hall

Jay Lethal

And more!

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to this month’s Terminus event on February 24, you can buy them at this link.

This is the second show in company history and the lineup continues to grow. Other stars already announced include Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland (fka Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott), Kevin Blackwood, and Serena Deeb.

Jonathan Gresham’s new Terminus promotion held its first show on January 16, 2022. If you would like to check out the full live coverage from that show, it’s available at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]