WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett has teased a big announcement for his minor league baseball team. The wrestling legend took to Twitter to get fans excited about the news which he is going to drop later on today.

Jeff Jarrett wrote:

“On 2/17…At 2:17…In the 2 – 1 – 7… The NEW brand of baseball is unveiled at @CapitalOfFunSPI! @JamieToole.” This is also something that the Twitter account for his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast has also been teasing. Right now it is unknown what the news will be, or how it will affect the team. They are based in Springfield, Illinois, and have been a team since 2008, being a member of the Prospect League.

Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported back in November of 2021 that the former Intercontinental Champion had joined the ownership group for the Springfield Sliders. He has since spoken about wanting to revamp the brand for the team. The Sliders went 30-30 in 2021, averaging 1,074 fans for their home games within that season.

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Bally Sports about some sports-related issues, revealing who he believes the LeBron James of WWE is. For him, it Brock Lesnar who would be in that role.

“Okay. So that’s dominant and physical… Brock Lesnar. It’s unbelievable what he did. He left our world and went to UFC and dominated and came back and so Brock – and you hear all the legendary stories about LeBron as a 12-year old and 14-year old and all this… when you look at Brock’s high school career and college career and then when you see him step into our world and I mean, he was a main-event in record time and stayed on top and went to the UFC and came back and was STILL on top!” Jarrett continued. “So I’m going to say, Brock.”

On 2/17… At 2:17… In the 2 – 1 – 7… The NEW brand of baseball ⚾️ is unveiled at @CapitalOfFunSPI !@JamieToole https://t.co/whmpuUqg4F — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 17, 2022

Grab your coffee, you're gonna need it. See everyone at 2:17 PM. pic.twitter.com/4mifRXpQiB — Capital City Baseball (@CapitalOfFunSPI) February 17, 2022

