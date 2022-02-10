Kevin Owens has taken to social media to reflect on the recent WWE shows he participated in. The former Universal Champion has thanked members of WWE Universe who attended those events. KO claimed that they were some of his favorite shows ever, claiming they were special moments.

Kevin Owens wrote on Twitter:

“Hello! I just wanted to say, for everyone at the shows in Salt Lake, Boise and Denver over the weekend and on Monday: Those were legitimately 3 of my favorite (Canadian flag emoji) nights in my career. Special crowds make for special moments and memories…Thank you. Take care!”

Kevin Owens competed against The Miz during the two live events, picking up victories in each match. While on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, he defeated Austin Theory. Owens pulled double duty that night, teaming with Seth Rollins to defeat RK-Bro in his second match of the night.

Kevin Owens recently spoke with Les anti-pods de la lutte, where the WWE Superstar discussed why he tries to give everything on each show. The former NXT Champion noted that no matter what he is given from a creative standpoint, he will try and make it work. This is why KO believes he has an important role to play on each show.

“I always try to give to the show what I’m being asked to give,” Kevin Owens said. “I try to give them what they want, in a way that fans will appreciate it and will be able to say that even if they watched one of my matches and thought that it should have not finished the way it did, that they thought it was a good match anyway. That’s what I want. I want to give good matches. So that’s how I’m able to always have an important role to play on the show.”

