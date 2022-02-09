WWE star The Miz joined Good Morning Football to talk about his wrestling career and fatherhood. Miz discussed how much he loved getting heat from fans as a heel, calling it a compliment. He also talked about how differently he approaches wrestling compared to his real life, where he prefers more quiet time.

“The WWE Universe, our fans would not call me a gentleman,” The Miz said. “They would say I’m arrogant, egotistical and the worst person in the world. Like when I walk out into the ring, people are booing me, chanting ‘you suck.’ And that’s a compliment to me. Honestly Mike Mizanin, to me as a dad, I really just enjoy my quiet time and alone time because I have a two and a half and a four-year-old at home.

“So there isn’t much of that. The only time is when you’re on the toilet to be perfectly honest with you. And half the time they open up the door and you’re like ‘I’m busy in here, sweetheart. I will be right out, I promise.’ But yeah, I try to manage everything. Try to be the best father and husband you can possibly be, but when you’re at work, you try to be the biggest jerk you can be.”

The Miz and his wife, fellow WWE star Maryse, have two daughters, Monroe and Madison. He talked about his reaction to when Monroe was born and talked about how much joy fatherhood and his children have brought him.

“I’ll never forget when Monroe was born,” The Miz said. “It’s something you can’t tell someone that doesn’t have kids. When you have kids and you see your firstborn, something in your heart opens up. It’s like a whole new spot of love you didn’t even know you had. And I’ll tell you, every time I come home to those little girls, it is like the biggest, hugest celebration.

“The biggest hugs. Like last night I was sitting there in bed, flipping through my TikToks with my daughter and she’s like laughing at everything. There’s nothing that brings you more joy than your kids.”

