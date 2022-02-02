Killer Kross is officially free.

The former Karrion Kross’ 90-day noncompete clause has expired following his release from WWE, clearing Kross to go wherever he wants. So where will fans see Killer Kross next? In a Highspots Sign It Live special, alongside his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux, Kross played it cryptically.

“I am speaking to a series of companies and we shall see where I land,” Kross said. “I am interested in being anywhere and everywhere right now. I have a lot of different ideas that are outside of some conventional concepts and not to be cryptic, but, we’ll see.”

Another question posed to both Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux is whether they will be in WWE’s upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. According to Bordeaux, both she and Kross were scanned for the video game, but as of now, they are unsure whether they will be featured.

“I’m still waiting to see if we’re in the video game because we got the, what’s it called? We didn’t get a check yet,” Bordeaux said. “I don’t know if anyone got a check yet. We got scanned, but we don’t know if that’s happening.”

Please provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]