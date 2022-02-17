Kim Orton was a recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her first interaction with Randy Orton. The two are now happily married, but she recalled their initial meeting. This took place while she was just a fan at a show, with the two of them talking over the barricade

“Homeboy walks out and he’s doing the, you know, Randy, I walk slower than anybody thing. He’s walking and I see him, like, he looks, and I’m like. Then you know, he’s walking, he looks again. And I look at the lady next week to me, and he then goes in the ring. He keeps, he’s like, turning back. And he’s, I’m going, the lady goes, ‘I think he keeps looking at you.’ I’m like, ‘oh my God, I think so too’. I don’t want to say anything. I’m like, ‘that’s why I’m here.’

“And so, after that, I run to the barricade after his match is over, you know, look into my eyes. I know once we lock eyes, that’s it,” she said. “He did the like, you know, he’s trying to be slick and he’s taking pictures with everybody that’s around me. Finally, he comes over and he’s like, ‘hey do you want a picture?’

“And I’m like, ‘yeah.’ We take a picture, and then he was just like, ‘what’s your name?’ And I’m like, ‘Kim’. He was like, ‘well, I’ve got to get to know all of this Kim,’ he was like, ‘do you live around here?’ I’m like, ‘yeah.’ He goes, ‘you know, do you want to meet me in the diner in the Red Line Diner?’ And I was like, ‘oh my God, that’s my favorite diner’. So bugged out, Renee, and you know Randy. He’s not like, forward like that. He’s more like, to himself and hiding and sh-t. I was like, ‘oh my God,’ right?

“So Scott came out and took my number and then he gave me Randy’s number. Then Randy texted me and he was like, ‘meet me at the diner in an hour.’ I was like dry heaving. I’m like, literally nauseous because everybody that knew me, knew I was in love with him. He was my pass, I wanted to make out with him more than anything. He just looks, he’s an April boy, I’m like Aries, we’re gonna, we’re gonna, connect. And I just knew that once we made out, this is what I told everyone in my family, I’m like, ‘if we ever make out, he’s gonna fall in love with me.'”

Kim Orton then talked about their meeting at the diner after that wrestling show. She ended up going to his bus, which is where they just spoke about her children, until he ended up kissing her.

“We meet at the diner. He can’t go in, so I go up on the bus,” she revealed. “And we’re talking and he’s like, ‘oh who were you at the show with?’ I tell him my boys, and he’s like, ‘how many kids do you have?’ And I tell him three and he’s telling me about Alanna, and I’m telling him about the boys and this and that and this and that. And then, probably like a good 40 minutes, we’re just talking about everything that then he pushes my hair behind my ear, and I’ll never forget this because I’m like, this is so, Missouri boy, because no boy from New York, or man or whatever, ever done this. He pushes my hair behind my head and he goes, ‘do you mind if I kissed you?’ I think I fell in love with him that moment.”

Kim Orton then shared details about the first time they made love. It was something that she called an out-of-body experience. She then spoke about how he works with beautiful people, which she was worried about. However, Randy didn’t care about any of that.

“Out-of-body experience. Just making out with him, no lie, making out with him was,” she claimed. “I remember just smelling him and when we first kissed. I remember just stopping for a second and thinking like, ‘did I just make out with the guy that I watch on TV, that I’ve been telling everybody I was going to fall in love with?’

Do you know what I’m saying? You can get down and do the pound thing. But, on the real, Renee, dying the first time. Dying, dying. Because you know, he’s a f-cking specimen, right? So he’s just, he is. He’s hot and he works with all of these beautiful girls, you know and all of these, just in-shape men, and just everyone around him is good-looking, right? So now I’m like, ‘okay, I got three kids, I got stretch marks on my butt.’ Do you know what I’m saying, so I was kind of dying, but it wasn’t a thing at all. Just very like, in the moment.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]