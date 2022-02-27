WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle has shared an image of himself looking jacked on vacation. The Olympic gold medalist stated on Instagram: “Snuck down to Miami for a relaxing 3 day getaway with my beautiful wife @giovannaangle #floridavibes.”

Despite the fact that he is retired from the ring, Angle is clearly continuing to maintain his great shape.

Kurt Angle’s last performance took place at WrestleMania 35 where he was defeated by Baron Corbin. Since then, he worked behind the scenes as a producer. That is a role that then came to an end. After that, Angle has been linked with other roles which have not taken place. This includes a run a recent three-week program that the company had planned for him.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former World Champion spoke about his physique. He admitted to gaining weight in the pandemic, but he pushed himself to get back in shape.

“I gained a lot of weight during this pandemic,” Angle said. “I got up to 260 and I got my butt down to 210 pounds, so I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in even before the Olympics as far as looks, not on a conditioning level or a strength level. As far as how I look, this is the best I’ve ever looked and I’m really happy with my progress.”

Kurt Angle then went on to talk about the reason he got himself back into shape. He made it clear that it wasn’t because of a desire to wrestle again. However, he was dealing with depression, which is something that improving his body helped him with.

“Being out of wrestling the past few years, especially during the pandemic, I had a lot of physical problems,” Angle said. “A lot of problems I had from not doing anything, not working out as much as I did, sitting all the time, nothing to do, being stuck at home. I started to have a lot of back pain and knee pain and it got to the point where I was like I probably won’t wrestle again.

“I started training hard again to get my body back in shape and, not that I’m planning on wrestling, but I want to keep the option open. I’ve been training a lot of physical therapy training, working on my smaller muscles, my core, everything like that. I lost a lot during this pandemic, I couldn’t even walk in a straight line, my balance was off, my strength was off and I was going through a really difficult time. I went through a lot of depression too.

“With all of that, I’m trying to work myself into pretty good shape. I don’t expect myself to be what I used to be 10 years ago. But I would take 5 years ago over anything. If I’m able to feel as good as I did five years ago, I will probably wrestle. But right now, I don’t plan on it.”

