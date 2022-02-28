During a recent Bleacher Report interview, Matt Hardy discussed Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure and the unpredictability of wrestling. Rhodes left AEW earlier this month after being a part of the company since its inception.

“Cody’s obviously one of the forefathers of AEW: him, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega,” Hardy said. “They were kind of the guys that were leading the charge as far as creating AEW and they got with Tony Khan and he made things happen and made AEW a reality. It’s going to be really interesting and I wish Cody the best in whatever he ends up doing, but it’s going to be very weird not having him around in AEW. I’m sure whatever he ends up doing, he’ll kill it and be great at it.”

Rhodes is rumored to be returning to WWE for the first time after exiting in 2016. As of this writing, there is no confirmation regarding when Rhodes will make his comeback or who he’ll face first. Rhodes’ rumored return will mark the first high-profile defection of an AEW superstar to WWE.

WWE has often touted that anything can happen, and Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for their company highlights that. For wrestling legend Matt Hardy, that sentiment rings true for all of professional wrestling. In the interview, he addresses the unpredictable nature of the wrestling business in today’s world.

“I’m at that point now where anything can happen,” he said. “It’s pro wrestling and we kind of control our own destinies. Don’t ever be surprised because anything can happen in this wild industry.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bleacher Report with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

