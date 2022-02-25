Cody Rhodes was reportedly in Orlando, Florida to spend time with friends earlier this month.

As noted, there was speculation on Rhodes being at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando during Elimination Chamber Weekend earlier this month, based on reports that said he could be going there to film promos for his return to the company. Rhodes was then spotted at the Orlando International Airport in Orlando, shortly after the Elimination Chamber event ended.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that people close to Rhodes claim he was in Orlando to visit friends for a birthday dinner, and not a trip to the WWE Performance Center.

When Rhodes was contacted for comments on the reports, he simply said he’s a “stay-at-home dad now.”

While things on Rhodes have been quiet over the last week, there’s still a feeling within WWE that he is returning to the company, but there’s been no rumors or internal talk on potential creative plans, and he’s wasn’t listed on the script for tonight”s SmackDown at last word.

It was noted last week how things were “business as usual” backstage at the first AEW Dynamite taping following the departures of Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes. The subject wasn’t discussed nearly as much over this last week. One AEW source indicated that Rhodes is still on friendly terms with AEW President Tony Khan, and they don’t expect any unsavory comments or reflections from either man.

Stay tuned for more.

