AEW star Matt Hardy has teased the possibility of bringing back his broken persona on Twitter.

During a conversation with Andrade El Idolo on Twitter, the wrestling veteran gave a nod to his former gimmick possibly coming back. Andrade has been trying to recruit him to their group, but Matt pointed out that changes are needed.

Matt Hardy wrote, “Something has to change. I’m about to be broken.”

The two wrestlers were discussing the current storyline involving Darby Allin.

Andrade then responded to Matt, claiming they have to change the chairs for each position to be right. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Matt Hardy will bring back his broken gimmick. When he originally debuted for the company, Matt Hardy did start with this gimmick.

He appeared with Vanguard 1 and tapped into the mystical powers of the character. This led to him having a cinematic match at the Hardy Compound as well. However, he has since reverted back to the Big Money Matt gimmick that he is using right now, running his own faction alongside Andrade.

During the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt walked out on his clients. Isiah Kassidy was competing against the debuting Keith Lee, and the Private Party manager bolted by jumping the guardrail and leaving the arena. This was a nod to Jeff Hardy’s situation that led to his WWE exit.

A reunion of The Hardy Boyz in AEW is something that has been strongly rumored as of late. Matt addressed the rumors during an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast making it clear he’s excited about the future.

“Without going too much into detail, I am very excited to where 2022 is going to take The Hardy Boyz,” he said. “I feel like it’s going to be a great year for both Matt and Jeff.”

