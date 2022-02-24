MJF’s mother says she is proud of her son after he delivered an emotional childhood story on last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF shed his typical bombastic nature in favor of a more sympathetic narrative.

MJF stated that he was subjected to anti-Semitism and bullying as a child, and made it through most days thanks to his love for professional wrestling. He later tweeted that sharing the story on Dynamite was “the hardest moment of my life.”

“Wowww Max,” Nina Friedman tweeted Thursday morning. “I started to lose hope that you would ever be a decent human being again! I am very proud of you for last night. You reminded every kid out there, that they can be anything they set their mind to! Today…I am a proud Mom!”

“In 2007, I’m an 11-year-old boy with a litany of learning disabilities,” MJF said during Wednesday’s Dynamite. “I have severe ADD, every single day in school for me was hell. The one thing I was good at was football, I tried out for the team, and was one of only two Jewish kids to try out. Shockingly, the coach started me as a linebacker, and that meant everything to me.

“For once, I thought I fit in. And the very next day in school, I see my teammates walking up to me, and I’m excited because for once in my life, I thought I’m going to make friends. Instead, they look angry, and in their hands are rolls of quarters. And all of them decided to throw the quarters at me as hard as they physically could.

“They said, ‘pick it up, Jew boy. Pick it up.’ I went home, and I cried and cried. I finally stopped because I realized, ‘today’s Friday, and tonight I get to meet my hero CM Punk at an autograph signing.’ CM Punk, the guy I looked up to. That day meant everything to me.”

MJF’s speech drew rave reviews from people inside and outside of the pro wrestling industry. But how genuine his remarks actually were is unclear. CM Punk appeared skeptical when he walked down to the ring to look MJF in the eye and ask him if his words were “real”. MJF did not respond and walked backstage.

Punk and MJF are set to meet in a Dog Collar Match at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

