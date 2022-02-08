New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Jeff Cobb shed some new light on the injury that has kept him out of action since the start of the year. He says it prevented him from starting some classes to help him learn the Japanese language.

“I was supposed to go to some classes soon,” Cobb told The Wrstling Podcast. “But I kinda, like, pulled a muscle so I can’t really. I had to take some time off. But I’ll be back soon.”

Jeff Cobb’s last match for NJPW was a loss to Tetsuya Naito on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 5. He’s currently staying in Japan while he recovers, and he’s looking forward to when the rest of the United Empire faction will join him in the country.

The United Empire was first formed in 2020. It has added members since then. But fans have yet to see the group at full strength.

“It’s rough with the current world that we’re in, with some of our guys like Aussie Open and TJP and [Aaron] Henare,” Cobb explained. “I mean, Henare eventually joined us here in Japan but guys like [Will] Ospreay and TJP and Aussie Open, they’ve been having problems coming over. Although, Will’s got squared away in time for Wrestle Kingdom. So that’s good. But TJP and Aussie Open, you know, we still want them to come over.”

Jeff Cobb is enjoying his time in Japan. He also shared his opinion on how 7-Eleven stores in the United States and Japan stack up against each other.

“The 7-Elevens in Japan kill the 7-Elevens in America,” Cobb said. “In terms of cleanliness, healthier options, and food. Like, you can eat a lot there and not feel sick. Although the American side, if you’re into energy drinks, the American 7-Elevens destroy Japan 7-Elevens, as far as energy drinks and probably junk food too. You can get those little taquitos – whatever steak and cheese things. I think they’re like a dollar each. ”

Convenience store food may not sound like the healthiest eating option for a professional wrestler. But Jeff Cobb says he can make it work when it comes from a 7-Eleven in Japan.

“If you’re on the road and it’s the only thing you’ve got, you can definitely get a nice little bento box that has like meats and rice on it,” Cobb said. “They throw it in the microwave for you [for] like a minute. And it’s amazing. You can get some good stuff out here. They have these little chicken [items] that are prepackaged. So it’s not fried or anything like that.

It kinda gets old after a while but I…kinda mix it up so it’s different the next time,” Cobb continued. “And they’ve got some amazing dessert selections. They aren’t as sweet as American desserts. So they have less sugar, but they put so much more effort in the presentation.”

