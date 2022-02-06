As seen below, a rare sighting of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) happened this weekend when he attended the wedding of Marvel/Disney writer Rob Fee and his bride, Ariana Basseri. In the photos of the wedding, one featuring John Morrison as well, we get our first good glimpse at Wyatt since his WWE release last year.

“Watching @RobFee & @ArianaBadasseri get hitched was the perfect example of how laughter and love complement each other a beautiful wedding & a great group of people to share the experience with,” John Morrison wrote on his Twitter.

Bray has been busy working on his first Hollywood film project, as he is set to star in a new horror movie. Filming on the project was scheduled to begin in late November 2021 in Tennessee, and the project is being described as a blend of Ichi the Killer and Xanadu.

An edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously claimed that AEW “definitely” had plans to sign Wyatt to their promotion. It was also being reported that Impact Wrestling had a similar interest in bringing in the popular pro wrestling star into their company.

Wyatt was released from WWE back on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He became a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expired on Friday, October 29 but has yet to appear in any other pro wrestling company as of this writing. He is scheduled to appear at the WrestleCon event in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania weekend this April.

As for Morrison, he was released in November 2021 alongside over 20 other WWE talents that month. He is scheduled to return to the ring on February 19 with Lucha Libre AAA for their Rey de Reyes event, where he will challenge Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship under his real name, John Hennigan.

You can see the photos below:

