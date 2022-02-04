Renee Paquette was recently on Busted Open Radio where she reflected on AEW Dynamite this week. During the show, Bryan Danielson suggested the idea of him and Jon Moxley teaming up. That is something that Renee likes the sound of, as she hopes to see it take place.

“I agree, 100%. I do feel like Jon was the best AEW Champion,” Renee admitted. “He did it during the old no fans section of having AEW, he didn’t have a crowd around while he was champion, he kind of had to trudge through the mud on that one. But I really liked where this was headed, and I don’t know what’s going to happen, obviously.

“But I love the idea of Bryan and Jon pairing up. I just assumed, ‘alright we are going to get a match out of these two, and they’re going to absolutely tear the roof off.’ But the idea of them pairing up together and maybe bringing in some younger guys and getting another sort of stable put together. It piqued my interest I would say.”

Renee Paquette teased that she will personally push her husband towards the idea of him accepting Bryan’s offer. However, the former WWE commentator did admit that Jon Moxley normally doesn’t listen to her when she talks wrestling.

“I love it too,” Renee said on them pairing up. “So when Jon gets home today, I am going to have a little chit-chat with him, and I’m going to make sure that I steer him in the right direction, so don’t worry, I’ve got it guys. I assure you when I talk wrestling to my husband he tunes me out, so don’t worry about it guys. I do what I can, but he’s not listening to me either. That man does whatever he wants.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

