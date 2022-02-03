Renee Paquette was on Busted Open Radio today to discuss the recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode was headlined by MJF defeating CM Punk, which was the first time the former WWE Superstar has been beaten. However, Renee spoke about the storyline in more detail.

“What I love so much about this Punk and MJF stuff, I am a fan of both of them obviously,” she said. “But the story between them has had some bulk to it. I find sometimes in AEW there’s not enough bulk and not enough time between like, ‘hey we are going to have a match,’ to all of a sudden in two weeks it’s happening and then you move on to something else. It’s nice to have a quick payoff sometimes. But I do love that there’s more bulk to this. And these guys really put on a hell of a match.”

Renee Paquette also spoke about how some fans have questioned if CM Punk would have the cardio when he came back. That is something that she doesn’t understand, thinking that Punk always sticks to fitness and working hard.

“I think he certainly does, but I am not really sure why people were doubting what the levels of his cardio were going to be. If you follow the dude on social media, I feel like he’s constantly working out. He’s always in the gym,” she said. “He’s putting up the monitor watching hockey or watching MMA, the dude is always on a treadmill or on a bike or whatever. Obviously, that’s different from running the ropes and whatnot, but he’s never been someone to rest on his laurels when it comes to his fitness and his level of intensity that he brings in the ring.”

