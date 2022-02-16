WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced at the end of January via Twitter that he and his wife Wendy Barlow had split.

Going more in-depth on the news on the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy revealed what really happened between the two and why they’re splitting up. While fighting back tears, Flair sighted how he’s someone who’s difficult to live with but he and Wendy are still close.

“Everybody wants to just be negative,” Flair said. “She still runs my business affairs, handles my personal life, there’s nothing wrong with our relationship. I’m really difficult to live with because I want to travel, I sign autographs and she did that for nine straight years and she just got tired of it and I get it.”

While continuing to speak about the split between he and his 5th wife Wendy, Ric Flair mentioned who reached out to him after he posted that tweet a few weeks ago and noted that nobody in WWE reached out to him following the news.

“What killed me, of all the people, Charles Barkley, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock can call me and say ‘Is everything cool?’ which they have and I go ‘yeah, everything’s great and life changes and we go in different directions,’” Flair said. “Not one person from the WWE [called me], not one. The most insensitive people in the world. People that I have given my life to and they have given me a lot of theirs.

“When you’re not there they don’t care. I don’t resent them for it, I know who reached out to me and who reached out to her and who didn’t. If you’re that insensitive, shame on you. Executives [have reached out] but I’m talking about my wrestling friends. It’s life, it’s wrestling and the lesson that should be learned is that when you’re so ramped up in your life as I was, now I look back on my career and say yanno what, I don’t feel so bad, because I wasn’t around either. It’s a full-time job being a wrestler.”

Since his departure from the WWE, Ric Flair has been very vocal about his issues with the company, namely calling out Nick Khan for taking him off the opening of the show. Flair also shared issues surrounding Becky Lynch and the use of the trademark “The Man” which escalated into Lynch mentioning the 2x Hall of Famer on social media after comments were made a promo she had on RAW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]