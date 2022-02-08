WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently hosted a Facebook stream during which she played video games and spoke about wrestling. The Royal Rumble winner is an avid fan of gaming, much like Xavier Woods and many other modern-day wrestlers, but admitted to not playing any wrestling-related content. She did, however, confirm that 2K scanned her for an upcoming game.

“No, I don’t actually,” Ronda said on playing wrestling video games. “Yeah, they actually just took my scan for it the other day. They like, brought a truck here.”

During the Royal Rumble premium live event, Ronda Rousey actually streamed on Facebook, which she does regularly. However, this was not actually live, like her other videos. This was done on purpose to throw people off the scent in regards to her return to the ring. However, she noted that some of her hardcore fans knew that it wasn’t taking place in real-time.

“I don’t know if I should apologize or just put the record straight that we did our first-ever non-live stream. So we did a little bit of kayfabe stream for you guys so I could sneak out for Royal Rumble. Cause it got leaked that I was going to be there,” she added. “And, what’s it called? We recorded a VR stream and played it as if it was live.

“But the real diehards knew it was recorded because I usually go live on Instagram to announce my streams, but I just posted it. I didn’t go live to say that and there were a lot of people like. {Looks Surprised} So, the perceptive ones knew I was staging it. But, I’m glad it got the reaction that it did.”

