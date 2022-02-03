Bret Hart was the focus of a recent article by SportsNet, which looked back upon his career. Throughout the feature, several current WWE Superstars gave their thoughts on the Hall Of Famer. This included fellow Canadian Sami Zayn. The former NXT Champion admitted he would like to work a similar gimmick to what the Hitman did in 1997.

“I would love to do a more modernized version, a bit more of an intellectual approach,” he said. “A bit more of a factual approach to what Bret did in 1997 because I thought it was revolutionary. It’s never been done before and it’s never been done since. Global hero, despised in one country like that. It was revolutionary, we all remember it, we all rave about it to this day.”

As well as Sami Zayn, Ricochet also gave his thoughts on the former WWE and WCW star, admitting that his style has been inspired by Bret Hart. Right now, Ricochet is studying a lot of Hart matches. This is different from the high-flying moves that Ricochet usually relies upon.

“He’s actually an inspiration of my style now,” he said. “I’ve been going back and studying a little bit of Bret Hart. Trying to take a little bit of his direct style of wanting to win the match. I’ve always been a fan of, ‘The Hitman.'”

It was recently revealed that Bret Hart is set to star in the feature film crime drama named, “The Outlaw Murders.” Hart will star as an experienced police detective, Inspector Carlisle, with a checkered past.

Official promotional material for the movie notes that Hart’s character, “has been tasked with conducting an investigation of a mass murder involving a biker gang he was once a part of. Employing an improvisational technique the mystery behind the murders will unfold throughout the picture. As a unique cast of characters share their personal versions of the events under the pressure of a police interrogation. The film will cut back and forth between depictions of the present-day investigation. The past events surrounding the murders, and the back-story behind each character. The Outlaw Murders will provide the audience with a healthy blend of who-done-it mystery, deep character study, dark humor and action-packed gunplay.”

