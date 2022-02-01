Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke with Konnan on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast. During the discussion, she reflected on things that surprised her within WWE, including the spirit of the women’s locker.

“On the good side, the women’s locker room is one of the best women’s locker rooms I’ve ever been in. So, that really surprised me. Catty, competitive, everyone’s fighting for their five minutes of television,” Scarlett said on how they normally are. “But the NXT locker room, everyone is super supportive of each other. After the women’s matches we would be standing behind the curtain, hugging and applauding each other for doing a great job. It was just a really great environment in that way.”

Scarlett Bordeaux also touched on the negative aspect that surprised her. That came with the training that took place for her, which she found good and bad. However, the former NXT star stated it was hard for the trainers to teach former athletes and models.

“The thing that surprised me though, I thought the training was going to be a bit different. I had some good training, and I had some bad training,” she admitted. “I thought it was going to be a very organized system and they would have had like a perfect way to get anyone from zero to become a great wrestler, but maybe that’s not the trainer’s fault.

“Because I think a lot of times, you take people who are professional athletes, football players, models, and it’s really hard to make these people good wrestlers if they don’t actually love and care about wrestling. So maybe the trainers get a bit of a hard time for that. But I thought they were going to be able to turn anyone into a great wrestler. But I don’t think that’s possible now, after being there.

“I think some of the best training I actually got was on the independent scene, honestly. And I think everyone who is in WWE, they’d be better for it if they spent a little bit of time training on the indies. You get something different from training on the indies.”

Scarlett Bordeaux then went on to discuss how the training system works within the Performance Center. She spoke about the different classes, revealing where she and Karrion Kross were placed.

“They had different levels for classes. For example, Kevin (Killer Kross) he was put straight into Shawn Michaels’ class. So there’s an intermediate, beginner, and advanced, he was put straight into the advanced course, so he would be in Shawn Michaels’ course. I was in intermediate, I started with Serena Deeb,” she said. “And then they mix and match. Sometimes they say, ‘this person needs to spend a bit more time in this person’s class, because they need to learn more technical chain wrestling,’ things like that. So, they’ll move people around.”

