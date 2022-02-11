WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he discussed who is the greatest faction of all time. Seth spoke specifically about three-man groups, referencing The Shield and The New Day. He believes that Kofi Kingston and his group are absolutely not the best of all time.

“For the greater good, right? I mean look where Roman is at now. Look where Mox is at now, look what he’s doing,” Seth Rollins pointed out. “And me, I am here on your show, talking all about it. So I think everybody’s doing just fine, just fine. Look where The New Day’s at. What are they doing? Are they here sitting on your show? Are they the greatest of all time? Absolutely not.”

Seth Rollins also looked ahead to WrestleMania 38 and his desire to headline the show. Rollins has never officially main evented the PPV, having only appeared in one headline match. However, that was due to him cashing in his Money in the Bank at the time, rather than being booked in it.

“We gotta take the title and go to WrestleMania,” he said. “Two nights in Dallas, Texas. We know Roman’s going to headline one night, who’s going to headline the other night? It’s gotta be me. It’s gotta be me. It can’t be Lashley, it can’t be Lesnar, it’s gotta be Seth Freaking Rollins.”

Seth Rollins is currently not booked for WrestleMania 38, with only two matches confirmed. Roman Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar, while Charlotte Flair will battle Ronda Rousey. However, Rollins could force himself into the title scene for The Grandest Stage Of Them All later on this month. He is one of six participants in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, giving him the chance to become WWE Champion.

