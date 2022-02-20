After yesterday’s Premium Live Event, WWE Elimination Chamber, additional details about what happened behind the scenes of the show have emerged.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it’s being reported that the finish of the Women’s Elimination Chamber was in flux as the event was nearing air time. There was talk of setting up the finish so both Alexa and Bianca had both their shoulders down on the mat, with Bianca just barely getting her shoulder up at the last second. This was instead changed to the KOD and clean pinfall to make Bianca look strong going into WrestleMania 38.

The only WWE staff that hasn’t departed from Saudi Arabia at this time is some of the crew members that will breakdown the set. Johnson noted that they will be traveling back home in the middle of this week. It was also said that amongst the staff, people marveled about how far the company has come with the women’s gear in Saudi Arabia, “going from one bout with women wearing oversized t-shirts to multiple women’s bouts with colorful ring gear that still respected local laws.”

When it comes to the superstars themselves, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was indeed planned to be removed from the men’s Elimination Chamber match as it progressed. As noted, this may be due to a legitimate shoulder injury that could require surgery. There were said to be no major injuries coming out of the pay-per-view, despite Madcap Moss taking a nasty fall on his head during his match with Drew McIntyre.

It was said that several people within the company were blown away by the reception for WWE Hall of Famer Lita in her match against Becky Lynch.

Elimination Chamber ended a few minutes earlier than expected but ran nearly right on schedule. The live crowd, which ended up being 15,000 – 20,000 attendees, were late arriving to the arena because of a traffic jam on the way to the Jeddah Super Dome. This is why the crowd looked more full as the show progressed. It was a sold-out show, but a lot of space was provided for social distancing.

As previously reported, new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing at RAW on Monday from Columbia, SC. That is his last advertised RAW appearance, as the rest of his advertised appearances through WrestleMania are on SmackDown.

If you would like to see full results from Elimination Chamber, they are available at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]